‘No Kaagaz, No Entry’: Assam Police Foil Entry of 17 Illegal Infiltrators, Says CM

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said Assam Police stopped 17 alleged illegal infiltrators from entering India during an operation in the early hours of the day.

Sharing the information on X, Sarma said the individuals were identified and prevented from entering the country, while appreciating the Assam Police for their “alert and proactive” action.

“No Kaagaz No Entry,” Sarma wrote in his post, reiterating the government’s stand against illegal entry into India.

“Our doors are open to those who come legally. For illegal entrants, there is only one way - BACK,” the Chief Minister said.

The latest action comes as Assam Police continue to step up surveillance and enforcement measures to prevent alleged illegal infiltration through the state’s border areas.

Sarma has repeatedly maintained that Assam will welcome people who enter the country through legal procedures but will take action against those attempting to enter illegally.