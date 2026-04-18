Manipur Situation Sensitive but Under Control, Says CM Khemchand

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister Khemchand Yumnam on Saturday said the law and order situation in the state remains “sensitive but under control”.
He further urged people to avoid rumours and maintain calm.
The Chief Minister made the remarks after a briefing by IGAR (South) at the state Secretariat and highlighted that security forces are responding to disturbances with restraint.
“The briefing by IGAR (South) at the Secretariat today reaffirmed that the law and order situation in the State is sensitive but under control, with security forces responding to all disturbances with utmost care and restraint,” Yumnam said in a post on X.
Appealing to the public, he cautioned against the spread of misinformation that could aggravate tensions.
“I urge all citizens to remain cautious of rumours and misinformation that may incite unrest,” he added.
Reiterating the government’s commitment, the Chief Minister added that due process will be followed in addressing grievances.
“The Government is committed to ensuring justice, which will be delivered in due course, while maintaining peace and stability across the State,” he added.