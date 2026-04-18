BJP Will Fulfil Aspirations of Bengal People, TMC Rule Nearing End: Manik Saha

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday expressed confidence that the BJP will come to power in West Bengal and claimed that the people are ready for change.
Referring to his recent visit to the state, Saha said the public response during a roadshow in Keshipur Assembly constituency indicated growing support for the BJP.
“BJP will win, the hopes and aspirations of Bengal's people will be fulfilled,” Saha said in a post on X.
He added that the enthusiasm witnessed during the roadshow has strengthened his belief that the ruling Trinamool Congress is nearing the end of its tenure.
“Today, at the Keshipur Assembly Constituency centre, the enthusiasm of the people that I witnessed in the roadshow has made me certain that the days of Trinamool's misrule in Bengal are coming to an end,” he said.
The remarks come amid intensified political activity in West Bengal, with BJP leaders stepping up outreach efforts ahead of upcoming elections.
Elections to the West Bengal Legislative Assembly are set to take place from April 23 to 29, 2026, to elect all 294 members. The counting of votes will be held on May 4, when the results will also be announced.