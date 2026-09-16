Manipur: Suspected Militants Attack Naga Village

Guwahati: The Suspected militants attacked Chawangkining Naga village in Manipur’s Kangpokpi, triggering a gunfight with security forces and leaving at least two houses burnt, officials said on Wednesday.

The attack began at around 10.30 pm when a large group of armed militants allegedly opened fire on the hill village. CRPF officer deployed in the area retaliated, leading to intermittent firing that continued for nearly six hours until around 4.30 am.

Security forces prevented the suspected militants from entering the village, although two wooden houses on its outskirts were set ablaze. Villager Daniel Charenamai said the firing continued until around 4 am. He said CRPF personnel returned fire and prevented the village from being overrun.

The attack came hours after two Kuki women were shot dead at Leisangphai in neighbouring Tamenglong district. Naga Peoples’ Front legislator and senior Naga leader Awangbou Newmai condemned the killings and the burning of houses, saying such violence would not benefit any community.

A Kuki MLA from Saikul constituency also condemned the killings, stating that one of the victims had recently graduated in nursing. The MLA alleged the involvement of NSCN-IM and ZUF-K cadres in the killings.