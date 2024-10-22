Manipur to Get 50 NH Projects, Priority on Road Development in Hill Areas

New Delhi: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has approved fifty National Highway projects in Manipur. They have also prioritized 902 km of road development work in the hill areas.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has approved fifty National Highway projects of t026 km total length in the state of Manipur. Out of this, 44 projects of 902 km total length lie in the hills of the state so far. In hills, 8 projects for 125 km have been completed and balance 36 projects of Rs 12000 cr for 777 km are in progress.

In the Annual Plan 2024-25 of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, there are two National Highway projects worth Rs 1350 cr for a total length of 90 km which lies in hills.

Under CRIF Ministry approved the list of work on the roads as prioritised by the state government of Manipur. Out of the total 111 number of works in the priority list given by the state government, depending on the BOS ratio, the Ministry has approved 57 numbers of works in the order of priority. The BOS ratio now stands at 9.81 against the permissible BoS ratio of 4 for the hilly state of Manipur.