Manipur: Two-Day Media Workshop Organised in Honour of Late Khelen Thokchom

Imphal: A two-day media workshop was organised at the Manipur Press Club in Imphal. The event was organised to honour the legacy of the late journalist Khelen Thokchom on Sunday.

On the occasion of the 64th Birth Anniversary of the late Khalen Thokchom, a media workshop was inaugurated on Sunday at the Manipur Press Club in Imphal. Organised by the Khelen Thokchom Trust (KTT) with the support of the Manipur Committee for Protection of Child Rights (MCPCR) and the Manipur State Legal Services Authority (MASLSA), the two-day event opened with the lighting of candles and paying floral tributes to the renowned journalist.

MCPCR chairperson Keisham Pradipkumar in his speech on the occasion highlighted an alarming trend on social media, where videos involving interviews or depictions of children’s hardships are being shared for fundraising. While these social media actions may be well-intentioned, he stressed that from a child rights perspective, they constitute a serious violation.

He also emphasised the psychological impact of conflict on the children of the region, adding that as many as 25,000 children are currently internally displaced in Manipur due to the ongoing crisis which is more than one and a half years old now. He also said that this massive crisis had been largely overshadowed by the coverage being given to the political crisis in the state.

The workshop aims to equip journalists with a better understanding of child rights in conflict situations and legal reporting, promoting ethical and responsible journalism in these challenging times.