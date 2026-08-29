Goreswar Police Arrested Four Thieves And Recovered Two Stolen Motorcycles

Guwahati: The Goreswar Police have arrested four alleged members of a motorcycle theft gang and recovered two stolen motorcycles during an operation in Meghalaya’s Mochunggram. Based on a tip-off, a team from Goreswar Police Station, led by Officer-in-Charge Hitesh Basumatary and Assistant Sub-Inspector Dipak Barua, launched an operation in Mochunggram with the assistance of Meghalaya Police.

The arrested people have been identified as Sukumar Boro aged 35, Karan Chundi aged 22 Nipu Das, aged 25 and Babu Basumatary aged 26.

As per police statement , the gang had allegedly been involved in stealing motorcycles from various locations in Goreswar for a considerable period. The stolen vehicles were reportedly transported to the Mochunggram border area in Meghalaya and sold there.

The successful operation resulted in the recovery of two motorcycles believed to have been stolen as part of the alleged racket. After their arrest, the four suspects were brought to Goreswar Police Station, where police have continued questioning them to gather further information about the motorcycle theft network and identify other individuals who may be involved.

More Information are awaited.