Manipur: Unidentified Man Found Dead with Bullet Injury in Imphal

Guwahati: Today, morning an unidentified man was found dead with a bullet injury to his head along the Kangla Sangom Shang–Angom Laiching Road under Lamlai Police Station in Imphal .As per police statement, people passing by discovered the body at around 4.30 am, after which Lamlai Police reached the spot and recovered it. The deceased was later taken to the mortuary of JNIMS Hospital for identification.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to establish the identity of the deceased and determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Meanwhile, another incident of violence was reported in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district on 2nd September , when at least 25 houses were allegedly set ablaze by unidentified miscreants in Tiporam village under Chalwa Police Station.

The incidents come amid continuing tensions between communities in the region. Reports indicate that 17 people from the Kuki-Zo and Naga communities have been killed in separate incidents since 13th May .

No group or organisation has claimed responsibility for the attack.