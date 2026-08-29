Tinsukia: Man Found Dead at Residential Complex After Visiting Woman

Guwahati: A young man was found dead at a residential complex in Tinsukia after reportedly visiting the premises to meet a woman. The circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear, prompting police to launch an investigation.

The deceased has been identified as Chinmoyjyoti Changmai, son of Sunil Changmai of Bordoloi Nagar in Tinsukia. The identity and the relation of the woman is not yet disclosed

As per information, Changmai had gone to the JSB Spring Field residential complex to meet a young woman who resides there. His body was later found on the premises, although details of how he died have not yet been established. After the incident, the victim’s family reportedly lodged a complaint with the police, seeking thorough investigation into his death.

Police are examining the sequence of events leading up to the incident and questioning those who may have relevant information. Investigators are also looking into the circumstances inside the residential complex at the time of Changmai’s death. Meanwhile, the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.

Further details are awaited.