Manipur Unrest: KLO Rejects Attack Claims, Demands Separate Union Territory

Imphal: The Kuki Liberation Organisation and its armed wing, the Kuki Liberation Army (KLO/KLA), have emphatically denied any involvement in recent civilian attacks in Manipur's Kangchup and New Keithelmanbi areas.

The group released a public statement dismissing reports that a deadly assault on Loibol Kholen village, which resulted in three fatalities and widespread property destruction, was sparked by a confrontation between the KLA and the Kuki National Front. Condemning the allegations as "completely false, misleading and baseless", the KLO/KLA clarified its operational jurisdiction is strictly confined to the Saikul region.

The organisation claims these fabricated narratives are deliberately orchestrated to sabotage ongoing peace initiatives, sow discord within the Kuki-Zo community, and divert focus from the true perpetrators amidst the state's fragile security situation.

Furthermore, the KLO/KLA confirmed its leadership remains in active dialogue with the Ministry of Home Affairs regarding camp consolidation and tension reduction. Crucially, the group announced a significant political shift, joining other Kuki-Zomi organisations in escalating their long-standing demand from an autonomous council to a separate Union Territory with its own legislature.