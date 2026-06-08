India Renews Iran Travel Advisory, Urges Citizens to Leave The Country Amid Rising Tensions

Guwahati: The Government of India has once again advised its citizens to avoid travelling to Iran and has urged those currently in the country to leave at the earliest through available means of transport, amid escalating tensions and security concerns in the region.

In a fresh advisory issued on 8th June, the Embassy of India in Tehran reiterated its earlier warning, citing the latest developments and growing uncertainty following recent military activity. The embassy stressed the importance of prioritising personal safety and avoiding all non-essential travel to Iran.

“In view of the latest developments in the region, the Embassy reiterates its earlier advice to all Indian nationals to avoid any travel to Iran. Indian nationals presently in Iran are also advised to exit the country by available means of transport,” the embassy released an official statement.

The advisory applies to all Indian currently residing or travelling in Iran, including students, businesspersons, pilgrims and tourists. It marks the eighth advisory issued by India since the outbreak of the ongoing conflict involving Iran and the United States.

Earlier, following a temporary ceasefire announced in April, the Indian Embassy had urged its nationals to leave the country “expeditiously” and had activated helpline services to assist those seeking to return home. The move was aimed at enabling citizens to make use of the ceasefire period amid concerns that hostilities could resume.

As per official estimates, around 7,500 Indian nationals remain in Iran. The embassy has previously facilitated the evacuation of thousands of Indians through land routes connecting Iran with Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Government continue to closely monitor the situation and have advised citizens to remain vigilant and follow official updates.