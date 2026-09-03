Manipur Violence: 306 Killed, 49 Missing Since May 2023

Guwahati: Today, at Mnaipur assembly, state Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam states that at least 306 people have been killed and 49 remain missing in the ethnic violence that has affected Manipur since May 2023. Konthoujam provided the figures in response to a question from BJP MLA Sapam Ranjan Singh on the second day of the ongoing Assembly session. He said the figures were recorded up to 31st August

The violence between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities began on May, 2023, after a Tribal Solidarity March in the state’s hill districts. The march was organised to oppose the demand for Scheduled Tribe status for the Meitei community.

The prolonged unrest also triggered political changes in the state. President’s Rule was imposed on 13th February , 2025, following the resignation of then Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

It was revoked on 4th February , 2026, paving the way for a new BJP-led government under Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh.