Zubeen Garg Case: Parikshit Sharma Testifies Before Fast-Track Court for Second Day

At 10 am today, for the second consecutive day, Parikshit Sharma, an Assamese resident of Singapore associated with the Assam Association, Singapore, appeared before a fast-track court in Guwahati to record his testimony in connection with the death of singer Zubeen Garg.

Sharma was present at the yacht party in Singapore attended by Garg before the singer died on 19th September , 2025. Speaking about his role in the proceedings, Sharma said, “If my testimony helps Zubeen Garg’s justice process by even 5%, I will feel blessed.”

Sharma is reportedly the first Assamese resident of Singapore to record his statement before the special court in connection with the case. He had earlier appeared before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Assam Government to investigate Garg’s death.

According to reports, Sharma was among four Assamese residents of Singapore who were questioned by the SIT regarding the circumstances surrounding the singer’s death.

His testimony before the fast-track court comes as legal proceedings into the case continue, with the court examining evidence and statements related to the circumstances surrounding Garg’s death.