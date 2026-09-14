Manipur Violence: Home Minister Vows Firm Action After Four Killed

Guwahati: Today, the manipur Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam said violence would not be allowed to derail the state’s path towards peace and normalcy, a day after four people were killed in separate attacks in Tamenglong and Noney districts.

Reacting to the killings, Konthoujam said the government would take firm action against those responsible and directed authorities to establish the facts surrounding the incidents.

“Violence against innocent civilians is unacceptable and will be dealt with firmly,” the minister said in a post on twitter.

He also expressed deep anguish over the attack at Tollen Kuki village, where Lhingjangai Singsit was killed and her husband, Seineih Singsit, and their infant son were injured after suspected militants opened fire at their residence. Seineih later succumbed to his injuries while being taken to a hospital in Silchar, Assam.

In a separate incident, a woman and a man were shot dead by armed militants at Longpi village under Nungba police station at around 3.30 pm.

The killings coincided with Sahnit Ni, or Black Day, observed by the Kuki community on 13th September to remember victims of the Kuki-Naga conflict of the 1990s.