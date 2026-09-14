Wild Elephants Damage Houses, Paddy Sheds in Samaguri

Guwahati: Today, a herd of wild elephants damaged several residential houses and paddy storage sheds at Singia Kumar Gaon under Samaguri, forcing people to remain indoors at night amid growing concerns over their safety.

The elephants reportedly damaged the houses of Rupak Saikia and several other families, breaking walls, destroying paddy storage sheds and damaging household belongings. The herd entered the residential area at night while people were asleep, with one family reportedly having a narrow escape.

The repeated movement of wild elephants through the area has caused panic among residents across greater Samaguri, who said they have been forced to spend sleepless nights fearing further attacks.

People alleged that the Forest Department has failed to take effective measures to drive the elephants away from populated areas. They have urged the department to intervene immediately to prevent further damage and ensure public safety.

The affected families have also called for the use of advanced technology and other effective measures to track the herd and guide the elephants towards forested and hilly areas.

People have sought sustained measures to prevent recurring human-elephant conflict in the region.