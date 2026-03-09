Manipur women at forefront of peace and development: CM Khemchand

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister Khemchand Yumnam has said that women in the state have played a crucial role not only in driving development but also in fostering peace, trust and harmony among communities.
The Chief Minister was speaking at the celebration of International Women's Day 2026 held at the City Convention Centre in Imphal, where he attended the programme as the chief guest in the presence of ministers, MLAs and senior officials.
Addressing the gathering, Yumnam highlighted the importance of women’s participation in governance and development.
“Women are pivotal to the development process. Their meaningful participation across all sectors of the polity is essential to achieving inclusive growth and sustainable development,” he added.
He also pointed to the visible strength of Nari Shakti in the state and acknowledged the role played by women in strengthening social harmony.
“In Manipur, the strength of Nari Shakti is clearly visible. Our women have not only contributed immensely to the state’s progress but have also been at the forefront of building peace, trust and harmony among communities,” the Chief Minister said.
Calling for continued efforts to support and empower women, he added, “Let us continue to empower, support and create greater opportunities for our women as equal partners in shaping a stronger and more prosperous Manipur.”
The event marked the annual observance of International Women’s Day, recognising the contributions of women across different sectors of society.