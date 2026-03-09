Assam progressing with faster project delivery, merit-based recruitment under BJP: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday said the state has witnessed a significant shift in both development and recruitment practices, asserting that projects are now being delivered faster while government jobs are increasingly based on merit.
In a series of social media posts, Sarma criticised the previous Congress-led governments, claiming that Assam did not receive its fair share of development projects during that period and that the projects that were sanctioned often faced long delays.
“During the Cong era, Assam never got its due share in development projects and whatever projects we got were delayed. Under the Double Engine Government, not only is Assam prioritised, it is getting projects delivered in record time. AIIMS is one of the shining examples of this,” the Chief Minister said.
He also highlighted the establishment of the AIIMS Guwahati as an example of accelerated development under the current dispensation.
Sarma also spoke about reforms in government recruitment, saying the system has moved away from influence-based appointments to a merit-driven process.
“Once, jobs followed recommendations; merit stood aside. Today, opportunity follows qualification, exams and effort. From influence to integrity, the shift is clear. Under BJP4Assam, students no longer look for connections; they rely on hard work. Their faith that merit will be rewarded is the real change,” he added.
The Chief Minister’s remarks come amid ongoing discussions over governance, employment and infrastructure development in the state.