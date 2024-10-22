Manipur: World Meetei Council Requests PM to Replace Manipur CM

Imphal: The World Meetai Council has requested the Prime Minister of India to replace the Chief Minister of Manipur as he has failed to restore normalcy in the state even after 17 months since the ethnic violence started in the state.

In a letter addressed to the Prime Minister of India, the organisation highlighted the urgent need for a capable and accountable government in the state of Manipur. The letter signed by the chairman of the World Meetai Council Heigrujam Nabashyam mentioned that the state deserves a responsible government while condemning the failures of the N Biren Singh government to restore normalcy even after 17 months since the violence broke out.

The organisation also expressed deep concern regarding the ongoing situation in Manipur adding that there was no solution in sight if similar conditions prevail. It added that the citizens of Manipur have been living in deep distress and confusion since the violence started between the communities residing in the state.

They added that in the democratic system, accountability lies on the head of the elected government, but even after almost a year and a half, the N Biren Singh government has not taken the responsibility to resolve the problems at a time when no one is owning up responsibilities for the chaos.

The letter also said that since the government has failed to ensure the necessary safety of its citizens for such a long duration, the same should be replaced as soon as possible to ensure the safety and well-being of all the people of the state, irrespective of ethnicity.