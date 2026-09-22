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Mariani MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi Joins Organ Donation Drive at GMCH

Rupjyoti Kurmi’s participation highlighted the role that public representatives and community leaders can play in promoting organ donation
Mariani MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi
Mariani MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi Joins Organ Donation Drive at GMCH
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Guwahati: Rupjyoti Kurmi  MLA of Mariani took part in an organ donation awareness programme at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital, promoting the message, “Organ Donation, Gift of Life.” The programme aimed to raise awareness about the importance of organ donation and encourage people to pledge their organs to help patients in need of life-saving transplants.

During the event, Manas Pratim Mahanta, a state executive member of the Assam Yuva Morcha, completed the formalities to pledge his organs in the presence of MLA Rupjyoti Kurmi.

Kurmi’s participation highlighted the role that public representatives and community leaders can play in promoting organ donation and encouraging greater public awareness of the potential impact of organ pledges.

The programme concluded with the formal completion of the organ donation pledge, reinforcing the message that donating organs can give others an opportunity to receive life-saving treatment and improve their quality of life. The initiative at GMCH sought to encourage more people to consider organ donation and contribute to saving lives through transplantation.

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Mariani
Rupjyoti Kurmi
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