Mariani: SBI Customer Loses Rs 37,000 After Woman Allegedly Swaps ATM Card

Guwahati: A State Bank of India customer in Mariani has alleged that an unidentified woman fraudulently swapped his ATM card while he was withdrawing money, and later withdraws Rs 37,000 from his bank account using the stolen card.

As per reports, the incident took place at an SBI ATM in Mariani. The victim, identified as Pradip Barua, a resident of Signal Colony, was using the ATM when the woman allegedly approached him and, through deception, managed to replace his original ATM card with another card.

The woman allegedly retained Barua’s ATM card and later used it to withdraw Rs 37,000 from his account at an ATM in the Mariani-Nakachari area. Later, Barua lodged a complaint at Mariani Police Station, seeking action against the unidentified woman.

The incident was reportedly captured on CCTV cameras installed at the ATM. Police are examining the available footage to identify the accused and trace the subsequent withdrawals.

Despite the CCTV footage, the woman has not yet been traced. Police are continuing their investigation into the alleged ATM card fraud.