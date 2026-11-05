Martin Garrix to Perform in Shillong on 16th March 2027

Guwahati: The Global electronic dance music (EDM) sensation Martin Garrix is set to perform in Shillong on 16th March 2027, as part of a 10-city India tour organised by Sunburn Arena during the Holi celebrations.

The tour will begin in Ahmedabad on 10th March and conclude in Pune on 22nd March , covering 10 major Indian cities. Besides Shillong, the international DJ will perform in Bhubaneswar on 12th March , Chennai on 13th March , Bengaluru on 14th March , Kolkata on 17th March , Hyderabad on 19th March , Delhi-NCR on 20th March , Mumbai on 21st March and Pune on 22nd March .

Known for chart-topping tracks such as 'Animals', 'In the Name of Love', 'Scared to Be Lonely' and 'High on Life', Garrix has performed in India several times over the past decade. His association with Sunburn Arena includes closing the Sunburn Festival in 2017 and undertaking a nine-show tour across eight cities in 2023.

He also headlined a large-scale Holi celebration at DY Patil Stadium and performed at the first Mumbai edition of Sunburn Festival in December 2025.

Speaking about his return, Garrix said India had become a special part of his musical journey and that he was excited to perform across 10 cities during the Holi celebrations. He added that he expected to perform before nearly 200,000 people throughout the tour.

Sunburn CEO Karan Singh said the collaboration with Garrix had grown over the years, with the upcoming tour building on their longstanding association.

Ticket sales will begin with a registered-user pre-sale on 16th November at 12 pm, followed by an exclusive RuPay cardholder pre-sale on 17th November. General sales will open on 18th November through BookMyShow.

The tour is presented by RuPay and supported by Hyundai.