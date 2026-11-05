Ghanakanta Gogoi’s Family Expresses Anger Over Post-Mortem Delay

Guwahati: The family of Ghanakanta Gogoi, the prime accused in the Guwahati Hotel Bilas Inn shooting case , has expressed anger over the delay in his post-mortem examination and demanded that his body be handed over on 5th November.

Gogoi’s relatives have arrived at Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh to collect his body. However, the post-mortem examination has been delayed due to pending legal formalities.

The family members have reportedly expressed dissatisfaction over the delay and demanded that the authorities complete the necessary formalities and hand over the body without further delay. They have also warned that if Ghanakanta Gogoi’s body is not handed over today, they will refuse to accept it.

Gogoi was killed in police firing during an alleged escape attempt near Rongmon Dhaba at Phulpanisiga in Sivasagar district at 3: 10pm of 4th November .

His body was brought to AMCH in Dibrugarh at around 7.10 pm on Wednesday and kept in the hospital’s morgue overnight. A three-member medical board has been constituted to conduct the post-mortem examination. However, at the time of reporting, the examination had not yet been completed.