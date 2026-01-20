Masked Men Loot Businessman’s House in Guwahati

Guwahati: A shocking robbery was reported late Monday night in Guwahati after masked men stormed the residence of a local businessman and assaulted family members before fleeing with valuables in Ganeshpara area of the city.
As per reports, the incident occurred at the house of businessman Anil Deka.
CCTV cameras installed inside the residence and the apartment building captured the entire episode.
According to the footage, four robbers arrived in a white Maruti Suzuki Swift and carried out the crime over a span of nearly 40 minutes.
The video shows the assailants threatening Deka’s wife and the family driver at gunpoint and attacking them with a dagger inside the house.
While two of the robbers attempted to overpower the woman, the other two restrained the driver on a sofa. Deka was not present at the residence at the time of the incident.
The accused later fled with cash, gold ornaments and other valuable items.