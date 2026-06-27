Massive Arms Seizure In Manipur As Security Forces Foil Potential Threats

Imphal: In a major breakthrough, joint security forces have recovered a massive cache of illegal weapons, ammunition, and explosives during targeted search operations across multiple districts in Manipur. The coordinated sweeps on Friday were part of an intensive statewide crackdown to clear illicit armaments and restore stability.

The largest haul was uncovered in Kangpokpi district, along the rugged hill ranges between Maohing and North Changoubung. Troops seized an AK-47 assault rifle, a 9mm carbine, a .303 rifle, four pistols, and 31 shotguns and pump-action firearms. The cache also included 129 live rounds, three Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), high explosives, hand grenades, and wireless communication sets.

Simultaneous operations in Thoubal district's Tentha Samuching foothills led to the recovery of a submachine gun carbine and five bolt-action rifles. Meanwhile, in Noney district, security personnel confiscated country-made firearms and dozens of cartridges near the Joujangtek area.

Manipur Police officials stated that the successful operations have effectively neutralised potential threats by preventing these military-grade weapons from falling into volatile hands. Intense sanitisation efforts remain underway across the state to track down any remaining illegal arms networks.