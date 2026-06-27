Two Alleged ULFA Cadres Arrested in Tinsukia

Guwahati: Two alleged cadres of the banned ULFA(I) were arrested in an intelligence-based operation carried out by Tinsukia Police, with assistance from central agencies, at Jagun in Tinsukia on 26th June.

The arrested people have been identified as Humenjyoti Baruah, alias Siyor Asom aged 27, a resident of Panitola, and Papu Moran, alias Manoj Asom aged 30, a resident of Baghjan. Police identified both men as self-styled second lieutenants of the outfit.

As per police , the duo had allegedly entered Assam from Myanmar via Jairampur in Arunachal Pradesh and were intercepted at Jagun Bazaar while travelling in a Swift car, after specific intelligence inputs.

During the operation, police seized two AK-56 rifles, 172 rounds of AK-series ammunition, two hand grenades, a medical kit containing syringes and opioids, food supplies intended for jungle survival, backpacks and other war-like stores.

In a statement, the police said the preliminary investigation suggests that the two alleged cadres had been tasked by ULFA(I) with carrying out an indiscriminate attack on civilians in Tinsukia town to create fear among the public. Police further alleged that the planned modus operandi indicated the possible involvement of external actors seeking to destabilise the region. These claims are based on the preliminary investigation and have not been independently verified.

The arrested men have been brought to Tinsukia for further interrogation. A case has been registered, and the investigation is ongoing.