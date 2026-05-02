Massive Security Drive in Manipur: 23 Bunkers Destroyed, Arms Seized in Hill Districts

The Manipur security forces have intensified their crackdown on illegal armed structures and weapon stockpiles, destroying 23 unauthorised bunkers and recovering a significant cache of arms and explosives in separate operations in Ukhrul and Tengnoupal districts, police confirmed on Saturday.

As per an official report, the bunkers were razed on Thursday during coordinated security drives conducted across several hill villages, including Mongkot Chepu, Shongphel, Mullam, Sirarakhong and Ringue, which fall under the Litan police station jurisdiction in Ukhrul district. In the same operation, forces also recovered a 12-bore pump-action shotgun, 17 rounds of mixed-calibre ammunition, and 111 empty spent cartridges from the area.

Meanwhile, Ukhrul district has continued to remain on edge due to recurring violence since February this year, triggered by clashes between the Tangkhul Naga and Kuki communities. The ongoing unrest has resulted in multiple fatalities, with at least seven people killed in separate firing incidents, while reports also indicate that more than 30 houses have been set on fire.

In a separate development on Wednesday, security personnel recovered arms and explosives from T Bongmol village in the Moreh police station area of Tengnoupal district. The seized weapons included two single-barrel rifles, four 9mm pistols along with magazines, and 18 improvised explosive devices (IEDs). police confirmed that the explosives were destroyed at the site in accordance with standard safety protocols.

Police have intensified surveillance, search, and domination exercises in sensitive and border regions of Manipur in view of the prevailing ethnic tensions and concerns over illegal arms and fortified militant positions.