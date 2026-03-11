MBoSE Defers Class 12 Exams in Violence-Hit West Garo Hills After Two Killed in Police Firing

GUWAHATI: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE) has postponed two Higher Secondary examinations in West Garo Hills district following unrest that resulted in the death of two persons after security forces opened fire to control a violent crowd.
In a notification, the board said the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examinations scheduled for March 11 (Music) and March 12 (Anthropology) will not be held in West Garo Hills due to the prevailing law and order situation.
"The examinations will be conducted on new dates to be announced later," it added.
The move comes after violence broke out in the Chibinang area of the district on Tuesday amid tensions surrounding the nomination process for the elections to the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC).
Security personnel were compelled to open fire when efforts to disperse a large and agitated crowd failed.
Abraham T Sangma, Superintendent of Police of West Garo Hills, confirmed that the two persons killed were residents of Chibinang. According to him, the unrest began following a clash between members of tribal and non-tribal communities in connection with the GHADC elections.
“The two persons who died were residents of Chibinang. There was a clash between tribals and non-tribals regarding the GHADC elections, and the firing occurred while we were dispersing an unlawful assembly,” Sangma said.
Authorities said the confrontation quickly escalated, prompting the deployment of additional security personnel to bring the situation under control. The identities of the deceased have not yet been officially disclosed.
Meanwhile, the Indian Army has been deployed in the area to support the civil administration in maintaining law and order.
Following the violence, the district administration imposed curfew in parts of West Garo Hills and suspended mobile internet services as a precautionary measure.
The curfew came into effect on March 10 for 24 hours, while mobile internet services will remain suspended for 48 hours.
The restrictions were imposed after miscreants reportedly vandalised several shops in the Chibinang area on Monday evening, further heightening tensions in the district.
Authorities said security forces continue to remain on alert to prevent any further disturbance.