Security Forces Arrest Three Militant Cadres, Destroy 35 Acres of Poppy in Manipur

Imphal: Manipur Police and security forces arrested three active cadres of different insurgent groups in separate operations across the state on Tuesday, while also destroying large tracts of illegal poppy cultivation.
According to Manipur Police, an active cadre of People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) (PRO), identified as Laishram Bimol Singh alias Bhai (40), was arrested from Salungpham Kangthokchao Maning Leikai in Thoubal district under Heirok police station.
A mobile phone was seized from his possession during the operation.
In another operation, police arrested an active cadre of Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) (MFL), identified as Leimapokpam Sanjit Singh alias Naobi (54), from Khurai Thangjam Leikai under Porompat police station in Imphal East district.
Security forces also apprehended another KCP cadre belonging to the Apunba faction, Soraisham Ranjit Meitei (50), from his residence at Kongpal Sajor Leikai under the same police station in Imphal East district.
Meanwhile, in the ongoing drive against narcotics cultivation, security forces, along with the Narcotics Control Bureau and the Forest Department, destroyed approximately 10 acres of illegal poppy plantations at several locations between Tingpibung and Leplen villages under Saikul police station in Kangpokpi district.
In a separate operation, security personnel and the Forest Department destroyed around 25 acres of illicit poppy cultivation at Sinakeithei under Litan police station in Ukhrul district.
Such operations will continue as part of efforts to curb insurgent activities and illegal narcotics cultivation in the state.