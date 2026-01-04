Tripura Govt Working to Build ‘New Agartala’ with Infrastructure Push: CM Manik Saha

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday said the state government is working towards developing a “new Agartala” with a focus on modern infrastructure and improved civic facilities for residents.
Addressing a blood donation camp at the 39 No. Ward Community Hall here, Saha said several development projects are underway to transform the city.
He also pointed to road construction and beautification works, while acknowledging temporary inconvenience to residents due to drain construction.
“Such difficulties are faced during construction, but once completed, these projects will provide long-term benefits,” he added.
The chief minister said a ring road and multi-level car parking facilities are also being built to ease traffic congestion. He added that the tallest building in the state is coming up at Gorkhabasti, where all government directorates will be housed.
“We are changing the face of Agartala. The aim is to build a new Agartala and a new Tripura through infrastructure development,” he said.
Speaking on health awareness, Saha stressed the importance of following scientific practices and maintaining good health, especially during winter.
The Chief Minister said the government is committed to extending welfare benefits to all sections, including residents of the 8 Town Bardowali area, and underlined the need for consistent and dedicated work.
Highlighting the importance of blood donation, the chief minister said blood has no religion or distinction.
“Whether it is a woman, man, child or elderly person, blood is the same. There is nothing greater than donating blood,” he said, adding that blood donation not only saves lives but also benefits the donor’s health.
Saha also stressed the need for adequate blood storage to meet emergency requirements, while maintaining proper balance.
“Blood must circulate properly in the body. Creating awareness about blood donation sends a strong message to society,” he added.