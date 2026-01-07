Media Vital for Public Outreach and Good Governance, Says Pema Khandu

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Wednesday underlined the crucial role of the media and said it plays an important part in carrying government programmes and policies to the public.
In a post on X, Khandu also underline crucial role of media in strengthening governance and public outreach, and described it as a key link between the administration and the people.
"The media plays a vital role in taking forward government programmes and policies, while also acting as a strong bridge between the administration and the people," Khandu said.
The Chief Minister was referring to his interaction with members of the Arunachal Press Club, the Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists, and representatives of district press clubs from across the state.
He said the exchange reaffirmed the shared responsibility of the government and the media in working towards the larger public good.
Khandu added that while the roles of the administration and the media may differ, their objective remains common — building a better society, a stronger Arunachal Pradesh, and a stronger nation.
"While our roles may be different, our motive remains the same — to work collectively for a better society, a stronger Arunachal Pradesh, and a stronger nation," he added.
Meanwhile, speaking at a separate interaction with journalists in December 2025, Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha also highlighted the media’s role as a watchdog of democracy.
He said that when individuals rise to positions of authority, there is often a risk of imbalance, and in such situations, the press plays a corrective role by ensuring transparency and accountability.
Dr Saha said he regularly reviews press clippings and holds virtual meetings with district officials to maintain transparency in governance.
“Our government has put in place strong systems of checks and balances to uphold good governance,” he added.
Referring to the 2023 Press Freedom Index, where India was ranked 161 out of 180 countries, Dr Saha said the ranking reflects a worrying global trend.