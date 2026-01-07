NPP Says Meghalaya on Path of Sustained Growth Under Its Leadership

Shillong: The National People’s Party (NPP) on Wednesday claimed that Meghalaya has transitioned from a period of stagnation to sustained development under its leadership, citing data on economic growth, investments and sector-wise progress.
In a statement shared on social media, the ruling party said the state has recorded accelerated GDP growth, attracted record investments and expanded welfare initiatives aimed at farmers, youth and entrepreneurs.
"From promise to performance. Under the NPP Government, Meghalaya has witnessed a clear shift from stagnation to sustained growth. From rapid GDP acceleration and record investments to farmer empowerment, job creation, tourism growth, youth entrepreneurship, and world-class sports infrastructure, governance is delivering real outcomes," the ruling party wrote on X.
It further said that rooted in the legacy of P. A. Sangma and driven by the visionary yet grounded leadership of Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, NPP remains committed to data-led, people-first governance.
Highlighting infrastructure development, the party said investment in sports facilities has reached Rs 81,500 crore, compared to Rs 100 crore spent between 2001 and 2018. It also said the PRIME programme has supported 3,090 entrepreneurs and beneficiaries, while Meghalaya was named the best-performing state in the States’ Startup Ranking 2021.
The NPP also claimed that funding for rural enterprises has increased from Rs 730 crore to Rs 1,000 crore over the past seven years.
In the agriculture sector, the party said about 13,000 farmers have benefited from Mission Lakadong, while Mission Ginger targets 50,000 farmers across 400 villages.
According to the party, tourism has emerged as a key growth sector, generating revenue of Rs 133.43 crore and creating around 50,000 jobs.
