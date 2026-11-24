Guwahati: More than 160 casual employees of the Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) staged a protest at the corporation's headquarters in Lumjingshai, Meghalaya, on 24th November, demanding the withdrawal of an 23rd October order that places them under a manpower agency from 1st December.

The protesting employees are opposing a management decision requiring casual workers engaged under 30-day and 89-day arrangements to work through a manpower agency.

The order, issued on 23rd October, is scheduled to take effect on December 1. Workers have demanded that the corporation withdraw the directive before its implementation.

Employees fear that moving their employment arrangements under an outside agency could affect their existing working conditions, particularly their wages and service-related benefits.

Their protest focused on concerns over outsourcing and the potential loss of employment-related protections.

The employees have appealed to Power Minister Timothy D. Shira and Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma to intervene in the matter.

Employee Filbertstar Kharmulong said the workers had already approached the Power Minister on 5th November, and the Chief Minister on November 10.

However, he said they had not received any concrete response to their representations.

The employees are seeking government intervention to reverse the corporation management's decision and protect their existing employment arrangements.

More than 160 casual employees participated in the November 24 protest, highlighting the scale of opposition to the proposed manpower agency arrangement.

Among those affected are around 28 Garo youths. Many of the protesting workers have reportedly served MeECL since 2023.

The employees are engaged under different short-term contractual arrangements, including 89-day and 39-day contracts. The October 23 order, however, specifically refers to casual employees engaged under 30-day and 89-day arrangements.

Workers are concerned that the change could affect their existing service conditions and financial security.

Protesters carried placards displaying slogans opposing privatisation and outsourcing, while demanding that the state government cancel the order.

Some of the messages included:-

"Say No to Privatisation! No to Outsourcing"

"CM Cancel the Order, We Are Not Slaves"

"We Are the Workers, Not for Sale"

The slogans reflected the employees' opposition to being placed under a manpower agency and their demand for the withdrawal of the directive.

The employees have warned that they will continue their agitation until the corporation withdraws the 23rd October order.

Their concerns include the possibility of lower wages, irregular salary payments and losing existing leave and service benefits after the manpower agency arrangement takes effect. With the implementation date set for 1st December, the workers are seeking intervention from the Chief Minister and Power Minister to address their demands.

Today's protest at MeECL headquarters marks their opposition to the proposed employment arrangement.