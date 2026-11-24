Guwahati: A Constituency Demand Committee in North Garo Hills, Meghalaya, has opposed the proposed name ‘Daram-Raja Apal Raja Apal Constituency’ during the ongoing Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) delimitation process.

The Constituency Demand Committee has objected to the proposed name ‘Daram-Raja Apal Raja Apal Constituency’, reiterating that the existing Rongrong constituency should instead be renamed ‘Raja Apal Constituency’.

In its representation to the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the GHADC, the committee argued that the proposed name does not represent the longstanding aspirations of local residents.

The committee also urged the autonomous council to respect what it described as the unanimous consent of the people regarding the constituency's name.

Its objection comes as the GHADC continues its delimitation exercise, during which constituency-related decisions are being considered.

The committee has maintained that ‘Raja Apal Constituency’ should be the name adopted for the existing Rongrong constituency.

As per representation, the demand reflects the wishes of local residents and has been pursued for more than 15 years.

The organisation has asked the GHADC leadership to consider the residents' position rather than proceed with the proposed alternative name.

The representation was addressed to the GHADC Chief Executive Member, with copies forwarded to Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma and the North Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner for necessary action.

The committee's written representation is dated November 19, 2026. It reiterated the demand for the renaming of Rongrong constituency to Raja Apal Constituency.

The committee also raised its objection during a meeting on Monday in North Garo Hills.

The representation was forwarded to the concerned authorities, including the North Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner, for necessary action.

The committee's objection places the proposed name under renewed scrutiny during the ongoing GHADC delimitation process.

Its central demand remains unchanged: the existing Rongrong constituency should be renamed Raja Apal Constituency, reflecting what the organisation describes as the longstanding and unanimous preference of local residents.