Guwahati: All Casual workers of the Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) called off their planned overnight sit-in outside the corporation's headquarters at Lum Jingshai on 26th November, after management invited them for discussions on 30th November.

The workers had been protesting since November 24 against management order proposing changes to their employment arrangements. As per casual worker Bennyfer L Nongbri, the planned overnight demonstration was a response to management's failure to address the workers' concerns.

The workers maintained their opposition to the proposed transfer, insisting that they would not accept being placed under a private manpower agency.

The decision to call off the overnight sit-in followed management's invitation to discuss the matter. However, the workers' opposition to the proposed arrangement remains the central issue behind the agitation.

The dispute centres on an order issued by MeECL management on 23rd October, proposing to shift casual employees appointed under 30-day and 89-day arrangements to a private manpower agency.

Under the proposed arrangement, the transfer is scheduled to take effect from 1st December. The affected workers have opposed the move and demanded that management withdraw the order and reconsider the proposed arrangement.

Their concerns focus on the change in the existing employment arrangement and the proposed placement of casual employees under a private manpower agency.

The next important date in the dispute is 30th November , when MeECL management is scheduled to hold discussions with the protesting casual workers.

The management invitation prompted the workers to call off their planned overnight sit-in outside the Lum Jingshai headquarters on 26th November . The outcome of the scheduled discussions could determine the next course of action in the ongoing dispute over the 23rd October order.

The proposed transfer of casual employees to a private manpower agency is scheduled for 1st December. This leaves 30th November scheduled discussions as the immediate opportunity for workers and management to address the disagreement before the proposed implementation date.

The two categories of casual employees identified in the management order are those appointed under 30-day and 89-day arrangements.

For now, the overnight sit-in has been called off following the invitation for talks, while the workers' opposition to the proposed transfer remains unresolved.