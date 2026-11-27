Guwahati: The Meghalaya Government's latest attempt to hold discussions on the Shillong Peak ropeway project failed on 26th November, after members of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) walked out of a meeting at the State Secretariat in Shillong. The walkout followed the exclusion of Green Tech Foundation chairman H.P. Nonglang, a JAC member, from the discussions.

The meeting at the Meghalaya State Secretariat ended without progress after the JAC members objected to the exclusion of H.P. Nonglang from the discussions.

Nonglang is the chairman of the Green Tech Foundation and a member of the committee opposing the proposed Shillong Peak ropeway project. His exclusion became the immediate point of disagreement, prompting the JAC representatives to leave the meeting.

Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh defended the government's approach to stakeholder participation, maintaining that residents of Raid Laban, represented by their Dorbar Shnong, were the primary stakeholders in the project.

The Raid Laban Dorbar Pyllun is the traditional local body representing the residents identified by the government as primary stakeholders.

Lyngdoh maintained that the government had been engaging with the local community and that consultations involving Raid Laban residents had been taking place since 2019.

Defending his position, the minister said he had not received objections from JAC members during his initial tenure as Tourism Minister, which ran from March 7, 2023, to 14th September 2025. He said no objections had been communicated to him personally, in writing, through messages or through the media during that period.

The minister's remarks came after the latest meeting failed to proceed as planned, with the JAC raising the issue of Nonglang's exclusion.

Following the unsuccessful discussions, the Meghalaya Government has scheduled a fresh inspection of the proposed Shillong Peak ropeway project site for December 1, 2026, at 11 am.

As per Lyngdoh, the inspection will provide another opportunity for stakeholders to participate in the process. Media representatives have also been invited to attend. The announcement of the inspection comes as the government continues to maintain that consultations with Raid Laban residents have been ongoing since 2019.

The land lease agreement associated with the proposed Shillong Peak ropeway project covers 7,416.95 square metres.

The government has pointed to its consultations and site inspections with the Raid Laban Dorbar Pyllun, which began in 2019, as part of the engagement process surrounding the project.

However, opposition from the JAC remains an issue in the discussions, as demonstrated by the 26th November walkout. The 1st December inspection is the government's next scheduled step, with stakeholders and media representatives invited to attend.