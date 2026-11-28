Guwahati: The Hynniewtrep Youths’ Council (HYC) has urged the State Vigilance Commissioner and Accountant General (Audit), Meghalaya, to order a special audit and investigation into alleged irregularities involving over Rs 6 crore spent by the Office of the Deputy Commissioner, East Khasi Hills.

HYC president Roy Kupar Synrem has questioned how more than Rs 6 crore was spent under the Establishment and Contingency Charges allocated for the Shillong Western Bypass land acquisition process.

According to the council, documents obtained through its examination of cash books, supply orders and payment vouchers have raised concerns about the utilisation of the sanctioned funds. Synrem said the scale of the expenditure warranted scrutiny and called for accountability in the handling of public money.

“Over Rs 6 crore of public money cannot simply disappear into questionable expenditure without anyone being held accountable.”

The council has asked the two authorities to examine the transactions and establish whether the expenditure was legitimate.

According to the concerns raised by HYC, the questioned expenditure covers several administrative and procurement-related categories. These include office renovation, furniture, computers, laptops, stationery, vehicle hiring, fuel, travelling allowances and other administrative expenses.

The council has also flagged alleged duplicate fuel bills, staff reimbursements and vehicle-related expenses as areas requiring closer examination.

Another concern raised by HYC involves procurement practices. The organisation has questioned direct purchases reportedly made without open tendering and has called for the relevant procurement records to be scrutinised.

HYC has called for a detailed examination of original financial and administrative documents to establish how the funds were sanctioned, spent and accounted for.

The records identified by the council include original cash books, procurement files, payment vouchers, supply orders and stock registers. Synrem maintained that legitimate expenditure could be established through documentary evidence. However, he said any instances of misappropriation or duplicate billing should lead to action against those responsible.

The council wants the authorities to verify the transactions rather than rely solely on expenditure claims submitted by the concerned office.

HYC has urged the State Vigilance Commissioner to investigate the alleged financial irregularities and the Accountant General (Audit), Meghalaya, to conduct a special audit.

The council has also indicated that it will monitor the authorities' response to its complaint. The outcome will depend on the authorities' response and whether a detailed examination of the original financial records is undertaken.