Guwahati: The Sessions Court in Shillong has reserved its order until 30th November on North Shillong MLA Sanbor Shullai's anticipatory bail application in a case involving allegations of wrongful confinement and rape. The matter was heard on 28th November, before Sessions Judge Kerpa Meida Lyngdoh Nongbri.

Shullai approached the Sessions Court after a complaint by Nanika R. Marak led to the registration of General Diary Entry No. 5/2026 at Sadar Police Station on 14th November.

The complaint involves allegations of wrongful confinement and rape. Shullai has sought protection from arrest through an anticipatory bail application filed under Section 482(1) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023.

The allegations remain subject to the legal process, and the court is yet to decide whether to grant the requested relief.

The anticipatory bail matter was first heard on 20th November. During that hearing, the court declined to grant interim protection to Shullai. The court observed that a reasonable apprehension of arrest had not been established at that stage.

The matter subsequently came up for hearing on 28th November , when the investigating officer submitted a status report before the Sessions Court. After the latest proceedings, the court reserved its order for 30th November.

Advocate S. Dey represented Shullai, while Public Prosecutor S.S. Das appeared for the prosecution.

The defence argued that Shullai had deep roots in Meghalaya and was willing to cooperate with the investigation. His counsel also maintained that the accusations were false and alleged that they were connected to monetary demands.

The defence submissions form part of the arguments presented in support of the bail application and should not be treated as established findings by the court.

The Sessions Court has fixed 30th November, for pronouncing its order on Shullai's anticipatory bail application.

The 28th November hearing followed the submission of the investigating officer's status report. The court's decision will determine the outcome of the MLA's request for pre-arrest bail. Until the order is pronounced, the anticipatory bail application remains pending before the Sessions Court.