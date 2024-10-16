Meghalaya: 19 Athletes From the State Participate in Asian International Cup

Shillong: A total of 19 athletes from the state of Meghalaya have been selected for the Asian International Cup for arm wrestling. This announcement was made by the Meghalaya Arm Wrestling Association on Tuesday.

A statement issued by the Meghalaya Arm Wrestling Association mentioned that 19 participants from the state will be participating in the upcoming Asia International Cup. These include a total of 9 participants from the para category as well. The event is scheduled to take place in the capital city of Maharastra from October 19 to 26 this year.

“The selection of these athletes is a testament to their hard work, dedication, and resilience. They have demonstrated remarkable skill and sportsmanship, earning their place on the national team,” added the statement.

Aiboklang Paul Wanniang has been appointed the team captain while Margaret Pathaw has been named co-captain for the contingent. Terence Jones Lyngskor and Sumita Kshiar have been designated as the official representatives of the mentioned team.

“We encourage the community and sports enthusiasts to uphold our athletes in their prayer as they embark on this significant journey so that they will be able to perform well and come home with victory. The Asian International Cup presents an incredible opportunity for them to showcase their talent on an international stage, compete with the best, and further elevate the profile of arm wrestling in India,” the statement mentioned.