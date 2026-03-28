Meghalaya Bags First Medals at Khelo India Tribal Games 2026: CM Conrad Sangma

Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Saturday congratulated athletes from the state for securing medals at the Khelo India Tribal Games 2026, marking a significant achievement for Meghalaya in national-level competitions.
Larityngkai Lawriniang won a bronze medal in the 53kg weightlifting category, becoming the state’s first medallist at the event.
The Chief Minister noted that she is part of the STAR Elite Pathway Programme and praised her dedication and hard work.
“Congratulations to Larityngkai Lawriniang for securing Meghalaya’s first medal in the Khelo India Tribal Games 2026 by securing bronze in 53kg Weightlifting. Lari is one of the athletes of our STAR Elite Pathway Program. Great to see the fruition of her hard work,” Sangma added.
He also extended his congratulations to Verem G. Syiemlieh for winning a bronze medal, describing her achievement as a milestone for the state.
“Congratulations also to Verem G. Syiemlieh on winning bronze at the Games. Verem’s impressive performance makes her Meghalaya’s first medal winner in any National Game,” he said.
Praising both athletes and their coaches, the Chief Minister added, “Kudos to both our remarkable athletes and their coaches.”