Quality Healthcare No Longer a Worry in Assam: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that quality healthcare is no longer a concern in the state, citing the expansion of hospitals and medical colleges across Assam.
“Quality healthcare is no longer a worry in Assam — with a wide network of hospitals and Medical Colleges, people are assured of good treatment,” the Chief Minister said.
Highlighting the reach of welfare schemes, he said more than 1.2 crore people have already benefited under the Ayushman Bharat Yojana, which provides free treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh.
“Over 1.2 crore people have already availed free medical treatment up to ₹5 lakhs, taking away the worry of medical expenses,” Sarma said.
He added that such initiatives aimed at public welfare will continue.
“These people-friendly schemes will continue with your blessings to the BJP government,” he said.