Guwahati: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Meghalaya Pradesh on 21st November, distanced itself from party Vice President and Tura MDC Bernard N. Marak over his Right to Information (RTI) application seeking details of funding and regulatory clearances for the Gospel Fest held at P.A. Sangma Stadium in Tura, Meghalaya.

In an official clarification issued on 21st November, BJP Meghalaya Pradesh said Bernard N. Marak had submitted the RTI application in his personal capacity and without the state unit's approval.

State General Secretary Wankitbok Pohshna issued the clarification on behalf of the party. He made it clear that Marak's action should not be treated as an official BJP Meghalaya Pradesh initiative.

The party stated: “The said RTI application was filed in Bernard N Marak's personal capacity and was neither initiated nor authorised by the BJP Meghalaya Pradesh.”

The state unit further maintained that the application “has no institutional mandate or endorsement from the State Unit.”

The clarification separates the party organisation's official position from the actions of one of its senior office-bearers.

Marak's RTI application sought details about the financial arrangements and regulatory permissions associated with the Gospel Fest organised at P.A. Sangma Stadium in Tura.

The queries reportedly covered the funding provided for the event, the financial sanction behind the expenditure and compliance with noise-related regulations.

The application also sought information about the permissions and clearances associated with organising the programme. The RTI application reportedly attracted criticism from sections of Garo Hills, where concerns were raised over Marak's decision to seek official information about the Gospel Fest.

The controversy also involved the handling of his RTI queries by the district administration.

According to the supplied account, Marak questioned the Deputy Commissioner after some queries were forwarded to an ABDK youth coordinator.

The clarification issued by Wankitbok Pohshna establishes that the BJP Meghalaya Pradesh does not claim responsibility for initiating or authorising Marak's RTI application.