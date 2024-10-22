Meghalaya BJP Vice President to Contest From Gambegre

Shillong: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday announced their candidate for the Gambegre seat of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly. The vice president of the Meghalaya unit of the party, Bernard N Marak will be contesting for the byelections.

Bernard N Marak the vice president of Meghalaya BJP and an elected member of the Garo Hills Autonomous Council will be contesting in the byelections from the Gambegre constituency. His candidature was announced after it was cleared by the top brass of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The byelections for this constituency became necessary after the former MLA Saleng A Sangma representing this constituency was elected to the Lok Sabha during the recent elections. The constituency will see voting on November 13 and counting on November 23 alongside over 40 more constituencies across the country.

Meanwhile, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma’s wife, Dr Mehtab Chandee A Sangma is contesting on a National People’s Party ticket from the Gambegre legislative constituency in the upcoming bypolls. The Chief Minister took part in a pre-election campaign event in the constituency on Sunday ahead of the upcoming polls on November 13.

During the campaign, the Chief Minister appealed to the voters of the constituency to vote consciously for his party, the National People’s Party in the upcoming elections. He mentioned that voting for the ruling party will help accelerate the ongoing development process in the state, helping the citizens manifold. Conrad K Sangma, who is also the national president of the National People’s Party took part in two events at Sanjengpara and Mebitpara respectively on Sunday.