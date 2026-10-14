Meghalaya Blind Footballer Klingson D Marak Selected for Asian Para Games

Guwahati: Klingson D Marak from Meghalaya has been selected to represent India at the 5th Asian Para Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, marking another milestone in his sporting career. Hailing from the Garo Hills, Marak secured his place in the 10-member Indian blind football squad after impressing selectors during trials held recently in New Delhi. He is the only player from Meghalaya selected for the continental tournament, although three other players from the state were shortlisted for the trials.

The tournament is scheduled to take place from 18th October to 24th October 2026. A recipient of Meghalaya’s prestigious Kiang Nangbah Award, Marak has been a regular member of the Indian team for the past six years. He recently represented India at the IBSA Men’s Blind Football Championship in Japan, scoring goals in victories over Australia and Uzbekistan.

Marak has also made significant contributions to domestic blind football. He captained Meghalaya to victory in the 7th Men’s Northeast Zonal Blind Football Championship in July and led his club, Meghalaya Chalang, to a runner-up finish in the Indian Blind Football Premier League.

Having trained at the Blind Football Academy in Kochi, Kerala, Marak now hopes to deliver another strong performance on the Asian stage and make his state and country proud.