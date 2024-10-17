Meghalaya: Bus Accident on Guwahati Shillong Road Leaves Multiple Passengers Injured

Shillong: A bus coming from Ladrymbai encountered with an accident in the Ri Bhoi district of Meghalaya early in the morning, injuring multiple passengers.

Reports mentioned that a passenger bus lost control and upturned on the National Highway Number 6 near Umling located in the Ri Bhoi district of the state of Meghalaya at around 7 AM. The passenger vehicle bearing registration number ML 05 L 8998 was on its way from Ladrymbai to Guwahati when the accident took place.

Multiple passengers aboard the vehicle were injured during the accident. The injured passengers were shifted to the Bethany Hospital and Nongpoh Civil Hospital respectively. But no details were available regarding the extent of the damages.

Passengers alleged excessive speeding and reckless driving by the driver as the cause of the accident. They mentioned that the driver lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a curve and hit the divider. As a result, the bus crossed over to the opposite lane and toppled over on the road. The driver fled the location soon after the incident.

The toppled bus blocked off the uphill lane on the busy Guwahati Shillong Road for some time. The local police later arrived at the location and initiated the necessary legal action regarding the matter.