Alongside the pay commission, the Meghalaya Cabinet approved revised Uniform Guidelines for Meghalaya Police recruitment and the reconstitution of the Central Recruitment Board.

The revised guidelines aim to improve transparency and efficiency in the police recruitment process.

The Cabinet also approved three service rules covering clinical psychologists, occupational therapists and family welfare education personnel.

These decisions form part of the Cabinet's wider set of administrative and recruitment-related approvals announced by Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma.Guwahati: The Meghalaya Cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, approved the formation of the Sixth State Pay Commission on 19th November, to review government employees' salaries and service conditions.

Former Meghalaya Chief Secretary DP Wahlang will chair the Sixth State Pay Commission, following the Cabinet's approval of its constitution.

Tableland Lyngwa and Ambrose Marak have been appointed as members of the commission. Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma announced the Cabinet's decision, confirming that the panel would examine government employees' salary structures and service conditions.

The commission will also provide an opportunity for government employees to present their concerns and suggestions during the review process.

The Sixth State Pay Commission will review the salaries and service conditions of Meghalaya government employees and submit its recommendations within eight months.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma said the government had retained flexibility to expand the commission's Terms of Reference to address additional concerns.

"The government has also retained the flexibility to add further Terms of Reference to ensure that all relevant concerns and issues can be considered," Sangma said. The provision allows the government to include further issues within the commission's scope as required.

Meghalaya spends approximately Rs 4,500 crore annually on government employees' salaries and pension payments, according to the figures provided in the Cabinet announcement.

The expenditure highlights the financial scale of the state's salary and pension commitments as the new commission begins its review.

However, the Cabinet announcement does not specify a proposed salary increase or the financial implications of any recommendations that the commission may submit.

Alongside the pay commission, the Meghalaya Cabinet approved revised Uniform Guidelines for Meghalaya Police recruitment and the reconstitution of the Central Recruitment Board.

The revised guidelines aim to improve transparency and efficiency in the police recruitment process.

The Cabinet also approved three service rules covering clinical psychologists, occupational therapists and family welfare education personnel.

These decisions form part of the Cabinet's wider set of administrative and recruitment-related approvals announced by Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma.

The Cabinet's decisions also include updates concerning Meghalaya Police recruitment.

Around 3,000 personnel were recruited in the previous police recruitment exercise, while approximately 2,000 police posts are expected to become vacant for upcoming recruitment.

The revised Uniform Guidelines and reconstituted Central Recruitment Board are intended to improve transparency and efficiency in the recruitment process.