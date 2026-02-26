Meghalaya Cabinet Clears Bill to Upgrade IIPH Shillong into State University

Shillong: The Meghalaya Cabinet has approved the Indian Institute of Public Health Shillong Bill, 2026, paving the way for the proposed upgradation of the Indian Institute of Public Health Shillong into a State University.
“With the grant of university status, the institution will be empowered to award degrees to public health graduates and scholars, strengthening academic autonomy and enhancing the quality of higher education in the field of public health,” the Chief Minister added.
“This development marks a significant step forward not only for the state but for the entire Northeast region. As a State University, IIPH Shillong is expected to emerge as a key centre of excellence, contributing to capacity building, research, and the advancement of public health systems across the region,” he added.
The proposed upgrade is expected to boost public health education, research capabilities and institutional capacity in the region.
The cabinet also issued a no-objection certificate (NOC) for furnishing, operation and maintenance works related to the expansion of infrastructure at Eco Resort, Nongkhlaw.
In addition, the cabinet approved the Meghalaya State Policy for the promotion of anganwadi workers to supervisory roles, a move aimed at improving career progression and further strengthening the functioning of the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) framework in the state.