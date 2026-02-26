SBI General Insurance Joins ‘Meri Policy Mere Haath’ Drive to Boost PMFBY Awareness for Rabi 2025–26

"The ‘Meri Policy Mere Haath’ campaign, which we participate annually, reflects our continued commitment to empowering farmers through timely policy distribution, improved accessibility, and awareness of crop insurance benefits. By reaching farmers at their doorsteps and engaging directly at the Gram Panchayat level, we aim to work closely with stakeholders, build trust in the PMFBY scheme, and support the farming community in managing agricultural risks more effectively,” the statement quoted him as saying.