SBI General Insurance Joins ‘Meri Policy Mere Haath’ Drive to Boost PMFBY Awareness for Rabi 2025–26

Guwahati: State Bank of India (SBI) General Insurance, one of India’s leading general insurance companies, has announced its participation in the ‘Meri Policy Mere Haath’ campaign under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) for the Rabi 2025–26 season.
Scheduled to be held from 15th February to 15th March 2026, the initiative aims to deliver crop insurance policies directly to farmers’ doorsteps while strengthening awareness about crop insurance benefits, risk protection, and key aspects of the PMFBY scheme, including coverage, enrolment, and claim procedures.
As per an official statement, the ‘Meri Policy Mere Haath’ campaign is designed to make crop insurance more transparent, accessible, and farmer-friendly, ensuring that beneficiaries not only receive their policy documents but also clearly understand their entitlements.
"As part of the campaign, SBI General Insurance will conduct extensive on-ground outreach programmes across villages and Gram Panchayats to engage farmers at the grassroots level," the statement added.
It further said that the company will organise a series of Fasal Bima Pathshalas, women-focused awareness workshops, and structured farmer education programmes across seven states — Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Assam, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh. These sessions will focus on explaining policy features, crop coverage, claim intimation processes, and grievance redressal mechanisms.
"In addition to physical outreach, SBI General Insurance will also leverage digital and social media platforms to amplify the campaign’s reach, promote participation, and spread awareness about the importance of crop insurance among farming communities," it said.
Speaking of the event, Mr. Naveen Chandra Jha, MD and CEO of SBI General Insurance, said that at SBI General Insurance, we believe farmers are the backbone of our nation and economy, and it is our responsibility to stand by them.
"The ‘Meri Policy Mere Haath’ campaign, which we participate annually, reflects our continued commitment to empowering farmers through timely policy distribution, improved accessibility, and awareness of crop insurance benefits. By reaching farmers at their doorsteps and engaging directly at the Gram Panchayat level, we aim to work closely with stakeholders, build trust in the PMFBY scheme, and support the farming community in managing agricultural risks more effectively,” the statement quoted him as saying.
Through initiatives like this, SBI General Insurance continues to strengthen its engagement with India’s farming community, ensuring that insurance reaches every farmer efficiently and effectively. By combining on-ground outreach, educational programmes, and digital initiatives, the company reinforces its commitment to supporting agricultural resilience, financial security, and sustainable growth across rural India.