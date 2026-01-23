Meghalaya CM Condemns Assault on Christian Pastor in Odisha, Calls It a Grave Constitutional Violation

Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma has strongly condemned the alleged assault on a Christian pastor in Odisha, describing the incident as a “grave violation of the constitutional rights guaranteed to every citizen of India.”
Reacting to the attack on Pastor Bipin Bihari Naik, Sangma said the act of allegedly forcing the pastor to eat cow dung and chant religious slogans was deeply disturbing and shameful. “The repeated attacks on Christians tarnish the diverse cultural and religious fabric of our nation,” the Chief Minister said in a social media post, urging authorities to conduct a thorough investigation and take swift and decisive action against those responsible.
The incident took place in the first week of January in Parjang village of Dhenkanal district. Odisha Police detained nine individuals on January 21 in connection with the case. However, the investigation was initiated only after the pastor’s wife approached the Dhenkanal Superintendent of Police, alleging inaction by the local police station.
According to reports, the accused allegedly garlanded the pastor with slippers and paraded him through public areas before handing him over to the Parjang police. Family members claimed that their complaint was ignored by local police for nearly a week. Some local residents had reportedly accused the pastor of being involved in religious conversions.
The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI) also issued a strongly worded statement, expressing deep anguish over the alleged violence inflicted on Pastor Naik on January 4. Describing the assault as a grave violation of human dignity and religious freedom, the CBCI said forcing a person to eat cow dung is a heinous act of humiliation that strikes at the core of individual dignity and faith.
Demanding immediate and strict action against the perpetrators, the bishops’ body urged authorities to ensure justice for the victim.
The CBCI further appealed to civil authorities to guarantee the safety and protection of all citizens irrespective of religious belief, while urging people to reject violence and work collectively towards peace and communal harmony.