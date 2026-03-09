Meghalaya CM condemns assault on Manipur woman, Assam transgender person in Delhi

Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Monday expressed anger over the alleged assault on a woman from Manipur and a transgender person from Assam in Delhi.
Reacting on the said incident, Sangma opined that repeated attacks on people from the Northeast in mainland India are deeply disturbing and he was outraged by the violence and called for strict action against those responsible.
“Angered by the repeated attacks on North East people in Mainland India. The physical attack on two of our people from Manipur and Assam near Saket Court, Delhi is sickening. Racial bullying should not be accepted as the new normal and we must act against it. Urge the authorities to take stringent action,” he wrote on X.
The alleged incident took place at a park in Malviya Nagar in South Delhi on Sunday evening, raising fresh concerns about the safety of people from the Northeast living in the national capital.
According to preliminary accounts, the victims were taking a walk in a park near the Saket District Court Complex when a group of youths allegedly made racially derogatory remarks at them. When the woman objected to the comments, the situation reportedly escalated into a confrontation.
The victims alleged that the group then physically assaulted them, punching and hitting them with belts while hurling abusive slurs. One of the assailants allegedly used a derogatory term during the altercation.
As per reports, the victims had previously faced verbal harassment in the locality as well.
The incident comes only days after another case of racial abuse in the capital sparked widespread outrage across the country and abroad, leading to the arrest of a Delhi-based couple.
In an official statement, Delhi Police said a team reached the spot after receiving information about the alleged assault near the Saket court complex. Police said the woman from Manipur and her friend were walking in the park when a group of men passed remarks at them.
“After one of the women protested against the comments, the confrontation escalated and the accused allegedly assaulted her," police said.
The injured woman was later taken to Safdarjung Hospital for medical examination and treatment.
Police officials added that they are in contact with the victim and assured that strict action will be taken against those involved, while the investigation into the incident is underway.