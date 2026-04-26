Meghalaya CM Congratulates State’s First Garo Bharatanatyam Scholar

Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Sunday congratulated Teara Ianchi D. Sangma on being awarded the CCRT Junior Scholarship in Bharatanatyam by the Centre for Cultural Resources and Training under the Union Ministry of Culture.
The Chief Minister said the achievement marks a proud moment for the state, as Teara becomes the first Garo girl to receive the honour while pursuing Indian classical dance at Gitanjali Dance Academy in Shillong.
“Her achievement breaks new ground for tribal youth in our state and will inspire many children to embrace and preserve our rich and diverse cultural heritage through classical art forms,” he added.
The Chief Minister said that the recognition highlights the growing interest among youth in classical arts and reflects the cultural diversity of the region.
Sangma also expressed hope that such accomplishments would encourage more young people to take up and excel in traditional art forms.